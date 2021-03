KENW-FM Presents Eastern New Mexico University's Production of Vittorio Giannini's Radio Opera: Beauty and the Beast.

Beauty and the Beast: A Radio Opera

Composed by Vittorio Giannini

Directed by Travis Sherwood

Music Directed by Gregory Gallagher

Coordinated by Stephanie Beinlich

Premiers Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m

The listening Guide for the Performance can be found here:

Listening Guide.

KENW-FM Live Stream can be found Here