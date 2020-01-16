Great Arts at Eastern this week talks with Alla Parsons and Van Thang of ENMU's Department of Art.

This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry guests today are Alla Parsons and Van Thang of ENMU's Department of Art.

Professor Parsons teaches painting and drawing, and Van is a sophomore majoring in visual art.

Van, won a 3rd place award for a self-portrait at an art exhibition in Clovis last fall. "that one I tried two different techniques, and that was in my very first of design. Which is one, I try two (to use two) techniques which are pointillism and the other one is white chalk. Then that portrait a picture was taken by a one of my favorite sponsors back in Malaysia. And that hard time I barely, I never had a big smile I have had before. Seeing that picture again and again. I really love. I put it in a drawing, so it came out pretty good."

Alla is one of Van's instructors, she states: “Van has done so much already at Eastern it's hard to think of him as a sophomore. What is unique about his talent-” Alla comments: "Well, Van is exceptionally devoted to the creation of art. When You go to school, I have told when classes are that you can see several students working from time to time but most likely you will see Van working on his projects he is spending a tremendous amount of time (on). "

Van is known for painting and drawing. But what do he also enjoys working in 3-dimensional art. “3-dimensional art I like, any kind of art. I enjoy making new things every day. And then clay and ceramics and other things back in my Village. Are usually play with clay a lot. I made my own clay I make little man and stuff like that, Cows and animals. I make those stuff as a child and coming here and taking a ceramic class, all those memories come back, and then I didn't take that is close back there. But over here, it is beneficial, and I really enjoy making 3-D arts."

Alla adds that there is a story of a pencil which Van explains: "Even back in the Village we do not have like good paper or pen or pencil. I still remember getting having my first pencil. It was for my aunt, and she gave it to me, and I love that so much that I drew it on my modest full of art. I still remember having that. "

K-through ENMU exhibition is coming up. As its name implies, it's for artists age 5 all the way through college. The deadline for entries (Feb. 14). Entering K-through-ENMU is free; submit your entries to enmu.edu/kenmu. The entry form itself is gorgeous, featuring art from previous editions. And the show itself runs March 2-20.

You can find all the great arts at Eastern at <enmu.edu/fineartsevents> And learn more about this program at KENW.org.