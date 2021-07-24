'Rebel' Skateboarding Is Ready For Its Olympic Debut in Tokyo

Skateboarding is ready for its time to shine at the Tokyo Olympics. Competitors will show off the skills they developed in the streets and skateparks around the world, and the hope is that they attract younger fans to watch the Games.

It's been an interesting ride for the sport that has rebel roots in southern California.

The skatepark on the beach in Venice, Calif., is a mecca for the sport. For decades, the area was known as "Dogtown," with skateboarders coming there to show off their skills, doing acrobatic flips and tricks.

"They would build homemade ramps and just do sort of like hard-core shredding, and it was just their getaway," says Ruby Molina, whose family owns a nearby skate shop. "And all the kids would just come, and like it was their getaway."

Back in the day, skateboarding was an offshoot of surfing, another sport making its Olympic debut. In fact, it was first known as "sidewalk surfing" — with kids on long wooden boards with metal wheels, riding on cement as though they were riding waves.

Skateboarding has deep rebel roots

The pioneering 1970s skateboard crew Zephyr, known as the "Z Boys" from Dogtown, boasted of sneaking into and draining backyard swimming pools to skate inside them. Skateboarders looking for off-limits locations would get stopped by police. Sometimes they still do.

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk told NPR in 2006 that skateboarding always had a bit of an outlaw street culture with a bad reputation. And it received a lot of negative labels: "It was a kid's fad, a waste of time, a dangerous pursuit, a crime," he recalled.

Skateboarding became popular around the world and Hawk turned his childhood hobby into a career. He's always talked about how the Olympics need skateboarding to attract young fans. Now that day is here, and Hawk, now 53, is in Tokyo as an official Olympics commentator.

"We used to see ourselves as a family of misfits," Hawk said in a promotional video. "But now the world will call us Olympians."

At the Games, street skaters will compete on a course that includes stairs, handrails, curbs, ledges, and benches. Park skaters will try to outdo each other's mid-air tricks on a course with steep slopes and deep valleys.

Before coming to Tokyo, Team USA skateboarders rode in formation past American flags in downtown Los Angeles. Among them was street skater Nyjah Huston. The tattooed 26-year-old from Laguna Beach, California is already the top-ranked, highest-paid skateboarder in the world. He's been a pro since he was 10.

"I love skateboarding because it's the funnest thing on Earth," he told friends and fans at the L.A. event introducing the team. "That goes for not only if you're one of us, about to skate the Olympics, or just a kid out there skating in a skate park, just having fun. It's the freedom, the love it brings us all together and the non-stop challenge and the progression."

The sport moves from the street to the world stage

It's that free spirit that first attracted 34-year-old Olympian Alexis Sablone. She's a New Yorker, an artist and architect with a masters from MIT who grew up skating in Connecticut.

"You didn't call skateboarding a sport," she recalls. "It was like the anti-jock thing to do."

Sablone says skateboarding for fun has always been about self expression, creativity and style — not the pressure of winning an Olympic medal.

And she says skating on the street has a different vibe than high-stakes competition.

"You only get one try, you know it's like you're almost a machine in a way," she says.

"At the end of the day, it's still skateboarding, but there's the nostalgic younger part of me that kind of wants to rebel against this new format of skateboarding," Sablone added. "The thought that people will grow up skateboarding in the future with an Olympic gold medal in mind is so foreign to me, you know?"

As strange as it feels to her, Sablone says it's still an honor to be competing at the Olympics. Here in Tokyo, Sablone and her U.S. teammates face rivals from Brazil, Japan and the U.K — including young star Sky Brown. The 13-year-old X-Games champ is here to grinds rails and do kickflips with the best of them.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It is summertime, and for many of us, that means road trips. And if you are a history buff, you may be drawn to some of America's more than 2,000 national historic landmarks. But according to a recent Latino Heritage Scholars report, only a handful of these tell the stories of historically marginalized groups. Now they're calling for the federal government to recognize seven new sites connected to Latino history. So over the next few weeks, we're going to be taking a little road trip of our own to check out a few of these landmarks in waiting. First up - South El Paso, to the Duranguito neighborhood that our guide, local historian David Romo calls the Ellis Island of the South.

DAVID ROMO: You know, we're not taught this history, even at the local level, much less at the national level. Everyone knows about Ellis Island, and everybody has these images. But until very recently, very, very few people have paid much attention to the kind of immigration that happens through the El Paso Juarez border.

MARTIN: As a result, Romo says the stories of the fronterisos, or borderlands of El Paso, are rarely told, like the stories of the thousands of Chinese Americans who made a home here after the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act.

ROMO: A lot of the Chinese migrants went south, so they went through Mexico and the El Paso Juarez border. A lot of these Chinese, believe it or not, they pretended to be Mexicans in order to legally cross the border.

MARTIN: At the time, El Paso had one of the largest Chinatowns in the Southwest, and a few buildings are still standing.

ROMO: Some of them look kind of like when you're going up some of these hilltops in San Francisco, that kind of Bay Area Victorian. And so in this case, they were built in 1885 while Geronimo was still fighting General Miles.

MARTIN: Turn down the street, and you can peek into the house of the infamous bandit revolutionary Pancho Villa, who kept a hideout here.

ROMO: You're going to see some of the places where the modern-day owners found stashes of ammunition. And I think they even found some bills.

MARTIN: But places like this may not be around for much longer. In 2017, El Paso began implementing a plan to demolish large parts of the neighborhood to make room for a stadium.

ROMO: We literally stood in front of bulldozers, and we stopped them. However, a small bulldozer was able to partially damage the corners of five buildings.

MARTIN: Romo knows the push to get Duranguito registered as a national landmark will be an uphill battle.

ROMO: Preservation has usually entailed middle or upper-class communities trying to save the historic structures of the elite. And that is probably why less than 2% of national historic landmarks directly relate to the Hispanic Latino community in this country, because for a long time, that was the mentality.

MARTIN: But he hopes the effort will help preserve this unique fronteriso community.

ROMO: Our knowledge of who we are is grounded on the very physical terrain itself. And that's why I'm fighting this struggle to preserve Duranguito.

MARTIN: That was David Romo talking about the historic Duranguito neighborhood of El Paso, Texas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.