A huge thank you to our sponsors, American AgCredit and the Roosevelt, Border, and Central Curry Soil and Water Conservation Districts, for making "All About Ag" possible! All About Ag is a weekly segment on KENW-FM, providing insights and factual content on agriculture. Each episode explores topics such as conservation, farming innovations, ranching practices, and more. Tune in for a more thorough understanding of the agricultural industry and its vital role in our world.