SUNDAYS AT 5 PM

Anamaria Sayre has joined Felix Contreras as cohost on a newly reimagined alt.Latino from NPR Music. They will focus on exploring history and cultural context through music in a conversational way, including feature stories and personal experiences of Latinx artists including Omar Apollo, Rosalía, Carla Morrison and more. They will invite their guests to share stories about themselves and through that about culture, heritage, and struggles of the Latinx community.