Sundays at 7 PM

The California Symphony, under the leadership of Music Director Donato Cabrera, is distinguished by its vibrant concert programs that combine classics alongside American repertoire and works by living composers, and for bringing music to people in new and unconventional settings.

Aug 7:

BEETHOVEN: Coriolan Overture

VISCONTI: Tangle Eye

BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 6

Aug 14:

BEETHOVEN: The Creatures of Prometheus Overture; Symphony No. 5

FRANK: La Centinela y la Paloma (The Keeper and the Dove)

MAHLER: Lieder (Songs)

Aug 21:

BERNSTEIN: Overture to Candide; Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3

FRANK: Three Latin-American Dances for Orchestra

Aug 28:

BALCH: Artifacts, Violin Concerto

BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 7

