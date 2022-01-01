CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY
Sundays at 7 PM
The California Symphony, under the leadership of Music Director Donato Cabrera, is distinguished by its vibrant concert programs that combine classics alongside American repertoire and works by living composers, and for bringing music to people in new and unconventional settings.
Aug 7:
BEETHOVEN: Coriolan Overture
VISCONTI: Tangle Eye
BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 6
Aug 14:
BEETHOVEN: The Creatures of Prometheus Overture; Symphony No. 5
FRANK: La Centinela y la Paloma (The Keeper and the Dove)
MAHLER: Lieder (Songs)
Aug 21:
BERNSTEIN: Overture to Candide; Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3
FRANK: Three Latin-American Dances for Orchestra
Aug 28:
BALCH: Artifacts, Violin Concerto
BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 7