CNN Presidential Debate Update

President Biden and former President Trump take the stage TONIGHT in Atlanta for the first presidential debate of this election season. It’s the earliest general election debate in modern history – and this time, there are a few new rules. Join us for live special coverage and analysis of the C-N-N Presidential Debate Simulcast on NPR News, starting at 7:00 pm MT on KENW-FM, 89.5 MHZ.