© 2024 KENW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
Dumb ideas that Changed the World
Dumb Ideas that Changed the World

“Goody Proctor is a gossiping liar!”

By Jeff Gentry
Published February 1, 2024 at 11:54 AM MST

Dumb Ideas that Changed the World, Episode 13 SLOW, LOW

Tease: “Goody Proctor is a gossiping liar!”

 

Intro: Welcome to “Dumb Ideas that Changed the World.” The views expressed are solely those of the host and do not reflect the opinions of this station or its funders.

 

Many of us have vague knowledge of the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, perhaps from Arthur Miller’s play The Crucible. Twenty accused witches died before the frenzy ran its course. A tragedy to be sure but historically, Salem was a brief, one-time hysteria in colonial America.

 

What if I told you that European witch hunts took the lives of a hundred-thousand people? It makes Salem look like a blip on the radar. But that was the reality in countries like France and Germany over 300 years.

 

Novelist Rivka Galchen notes that astronomer Johannes Kepler spent a full year, not working-out the planetary laws of motion, but defending his mother against charges of witchcraft. He eventually won her release, sparing her from torture and a possible death sentence. Like Katharina Kepler, most accused witches were older women—the most vulnerable segment of society. And it wasn’t the Church but secular courts that persecuted them.

 

Essentially no Satanic worship took place in Europe during the Renaissance, just the old paganism practiced by a small minority. But the authorities conflated paganism with Satanism, so anyone still practicing the old rituals was suspected of devil-worship. Soon, anyone could be accused. One of the capital charges against Saint Joan of Arc was witchcraft.

 

Convicted witches were hanged, burned, or drowned. False accusations were unpunishable, so what better way to destroy someone than accuse them of demonic sorcery. If a mother died in childbirth, the midwife could be charged with satanic murder. Even priests were burned at the stake on dubious charges. Hearsay and emotion were the coin of the realm in these kangaroo courts. And in a bit of karma, last year’s accuser could be this year’s accused.

 

The obsession with Satanism was dumb because the Medieval Church had dismissed the existence of witches and magic as pagan superstitions. Here was a case where medieval Europe was more enlightened than the Renaissance. Finally, reason prevailed and the last executions for witchcraft took place in 1793.

 

I’m Jeff Gentry

 

Best reference: Davies, W. and Ble´court W., eds. Beyond the Witch Trials: Witchcraft and Magic in Enlightenment Europe. Manchester: Manchester University Press, 2004.

 

Dumb Ideas that Changed the World copyright 2023 by Jeff Gentry. All rights reserved.

Tags
Dumb Ideas that Changed the World Historical
Jeff Gentry
Host of Dumb Ideas the Changed the World
See stories by Jeff Gentry
Related Content
  • Dumb ideas that Changed the World
    Dumb Ideas that Changed the World
    Join ENMU’s Jeff Gentry each week on "Dumb Ideas that Changed the World" as he uncovers some of the most important brain cramps of all time. "Dumb Ideas that Changed the World" airs on Wednesdays at about 12:45 p.m. MT on KENW-FM.This program is also available online by clicking the title of an individual episode listed below. Please send any comments or show ideas in an email to Por.Dumbideas@enmu.edu.Explore the fascinating and often surprising blunders made by influential people who should have known better. Tune in to "Dumb Ideas that Changed the World" and feel a little better about your personal cognitive function!
  • Jeff Gentry
    Jeff Gentry
    Host of Dumb Ideas the Changed the World
  • History
    History
Load More