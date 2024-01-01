Weekdays at 9:45 am and 4:18 pm

EarthDate is a public service radio program with a mission to engage listeners in earth science and reconnect them to the wonders of their world. Conceived and hosted by Dr. Scott W. Tinker, Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at The University of Texas at Austin; written and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Harry Lynch; and researched by Juli Hennings, a career geoscientist, EarthDate tells captivating stories to remind listeners that science can enlighten, educate and entertain.

First broadcast in April, 2017, EarthDate has proven immensely popular in just three years, picked up by more than 400 public and other radio stations, and now airing in all 50 states and abroad.

