© 2025 KENW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eastern Events
ENMU WEEKLY CALENDAR

Events for the Week of March 31st, 2025

Published April 1, 2025 at 11:36 AM MDT
Tags
ENMU WEEKLY CALENDAR ENMUENMU PortalesUpcoming EventsCollege EventsFine Arts EventsFine Arts CalendarMusicalPresidentStudentcommunity