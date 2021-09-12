-
Southwest Spotlight talks with Patrice Caldwell about the virtual commencement of the Fall 2020 SemeCRISS: This is Southwest Spotlight on the KENW, Public Radio Network. Our guest today is Doctor Patrice Caldwell. Chancellor of Eastern Mexico…
-
This week on Southwest Spotlight, Don Criss talks with John Houser about the ENMU Reads program. For more information about the ENMU Reads program, head…
-
Patrice Caldwell talks about the students moving to online learning as well as about the upcoming spring commencement of 2020 taking place on May…