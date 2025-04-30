© 2025 KENW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eastern Events
ENMU WEEKLY CALENDAR

Week of April 28th, 2025

Published April 30, 2025 at 5:16 PM MDT
Tags
ENMU WEEKLY CALENDAR RoswellcommunitysportsTrack and FieldConferenceLonestar Conferencealumnialumni reunionrecitalSteel Bandwind symphonyFacultyFacultyceremonyblackwater drawHistoricalClovisEasternArt and AnthropologyStudent artalumniGraduation
Related Content