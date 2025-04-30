Search Query
© 2025 KENW
Eastern Events
ENMU WEEKLY CALENDAR
Week of April 28th, 2025
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:16 PM MDT
Listen
•
11:17
Tags
ENMU WEEKLY CALENDAR
Roswell
community
sports
Track and Field
Conference
Lonestar Conference
alumni
alumni reunion
recital
Steel Band
wind symphony
Faculty
Faculty
ceremony
blackwater draw
Historical
Clovis
Eastern
Art and Anthropology
Student art
alumni
Graduation
Roswell
community
Community Calendar
KENW-FM Community Calendar
Rural Communities
Community in Action
Studs Terkel
Studs Terkel has lived through and chronicled much of modern American history. He believes the positive changes brought by activist movements of the 20th century came from people working together.
Listen
•
0:00
Sports
Sports news
sports
Sports
Scott Simon previews this weekend's National Football League playoffs with Weekend Edition Sports Commentator Ron Rapoport. Both Scott and Ron offer their predictions.
Listen
•
4:31
sport
Track and Field
Track and Field
Track Results
NPR's Howard Berkes reports on the results of the men's 100 meter dash at the Olympics in Sydney.
alumni
alumni reunion
alumni reunion
KENW Alumni Newsletter
recital
Recitals
Faculty Recital
ceremony
Historical
Clovis
Eastern
Eastern Events
Events taking place on the Eastern New Mexico University Campus
Eastern New Mexico University
graduiation
Graduation
exhibition. Graduating
Load More