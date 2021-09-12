-
This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Gregory Gallagher, Assistant Professor of Voice at ENMU, about his upcoming Faculty recital on…
-
Great Arts at Eastern this week talks with musicians John Olsen, Maxine Ramey, and Adam Collins abouThis week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with musicians John Olsen, Maxine Ramey, and Adam Collins about the upcoming concert "John Olsen and…
-
This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Pamela Shuler, Kayla Paulk, Stephanie Beinlich about the upcoming Faculty Recital on Monday,…
-
This week on Great Art at Easter, Jeff Gentry gives an special preview of the upcoming events taking place on the Eastern New Mexico University…
-
John Olsen this week talks with Tracy Carr about the upcoming Double Reed Chamber Music Recital. Tracy talks about the various Bassoon and Oboe pieces…