Sundays at 8 PM

Gateways Radio, a collaboration between WFMT Radio Network and WXXI-FM in Rochester, NY, celebrates the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra, a 125+ member ensemble of African-descendant musicians. The festival's mission is to connect and support classical musicians of African descent, inspiring communities underrepresented in classical music. The debut radio season features works by various composers and performers, including pianists, saxophonists, clarinetists, and the Gateways Orchestra.