Saturday 11 AM

The 2021 WFMT Radio Network Opera Series continues with another production from Chicago’s Haymarket Opera Company: Handel’s ground-breaking 1732 opera Orlando.

Handel’s magic opera Orlando transports us to the medieval world of chivalry and sorcery in an epic psychological battle between love and war. The crusader Orlando has abandoned his glorious deeds in unrequited love for the beautiful princess Angelica. But her passion for the prince Medoro pushes Orlando to the brink of insanity. Don’t miss this exotic feast for the ears and eyes! Pastoral poetry, wizardry, and baroque opulence fuse together in a stunningly beautiful amalgam of musical invention.

Orlando was among Handel’s most avant-garde creations, exploring themes of heroism, love, and insanity through experimental musico-dramatic forms which were considered to be extremely modern at its 1732 premiere.

