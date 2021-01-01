Saturday's at 4 pm

Michael Johnathon's WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour

Michael Johnathon's WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour is a NON-COM hour long, weekly live-audience, Americana format show that presents the best grassroots and acoustic music to our global audience. WoodSongs tapes every Monday night at the Lyric Theater in Lexington, KY. Over the years amazing artists have graced our stage like Brandi Carlile, Judy Collins, Neko Case, Jacob Dylan, Norah Jones, Peter Yarrow, and more. The live performance and conversation with the artists are used to encourage the audience to be involved in art, music and their hometown.

Oct 2: Paul Burch and Rayland Baxter

Oct 9: Alison Brown, Frank Solivan and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Oct 16: California Guitar Trio and Sugar Blue

Oct 23: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Coaltown Dixie

Oct 30: Tim O’Brien and Ron Block





