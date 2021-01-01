Minnesota Opera

The 2021 WFMT Radio Network Opera Series concludes with MN Opera’s production of Kevin Puts’ Silent Night, conducted by Courtney Lewis. Performed in 2018, MN Opera’s international sensation makes its homecoming, honoring the centennial of World War I’s conclusion. Recounting a miraculous moment of peace during one of the bloodiest wars in human history, Scottish, French, and German officers defy their superiors and negotiate a Christmas Eve truce. The Pulitzer Prize-winning music underscores the yearning, despair, and hope of the soldiers living in the trenches. Silent Night masterfully juxtaposes the bombastic sounds of war with serene songs from home, and stands as a heartfelt hymn to our common humanity.

Nov 27: PUTS: Silent Night

