Sunday's at 9:06 pm

There's no better way to know a country or a people than through its music. The Spanish Hour with Candice Agree invites everyone who has an interest in, a fascination of, and a love for the cultural life of Spain and the Spanish-speaking world to be entertained, enriched, and informed by this unique classical music program.

This one-of-a-kind radio show is designed for both the aficionado and the general listener. Along with recorded performances of great works by great artists, The Spanish Hour with Candice Agree also presents recordings of live concerts featuring Iberian and Latin American composers, conductors, and performers. Artists and luminaries from the Spanish-speaking world, as well as specialists in the Spanish repertory are invited to share their knowledge, passion, and art through interviews and exclusive in-studio live performances.

Veteran classical music broadcaster Candice Agree produces and hosts this weekly one-hour program. Combining her extensive musical training (Interlochen Arts Camp, Eastman School of Music) with Spanish and Catalan language skills, Candice brings listeners fresh insights into the vast repertory of music from the Iberian Peninsula, the Americas, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Philippines, from the Middle Ages through the 21st century.

Nov 22: Medieval Spanish Polyphony with Anonymous 4

Nov 29: Los Hermamos Halffter

Dec 6: A Spanish Renaissance Christmas (December 5-11)

Dec 13: An Early Music Christmas from Spain and Mexico (December 12-18)

Dec 20: Nochebuena with The Spanish Hour (December 19-25)

Dec 27: Hidden Treasures (December 26, 2025-January 1, 2026)

Jan 3: Profile: Conductor Ataúlfo Argenta (January 2-8)

Jan 10: Classical Quixote (January 9-15)

Jan 17: Dancing in Barcelona (January 16-22)

Jan 24: Profile: Alberto Ginastera (January 23-29)

Jan 31: Symphonies from Spain (January 30-February 5)

