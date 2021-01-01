This Week from China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts

Sundays at 7 PM

This Week from China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts showcases the best-in-class musicianship of the orchestra of Beijing’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and its affiliated programs in choral music, traditional Chinese forms, opera, and more. With a focus on presenting familiar Western masterworks alongside new and traditional Chinese composers, maestro LÜ Jia and the NCPA Orchestra are sure to delight casual listeners and classical aficionados alike.

Jan 2:

TAN: Erhu Concerto: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A

LIU: The Enchanting Night

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 in F

Jan 9:

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 8 in F

BAO: “Drizzle in the South”, from Chinese Sights and Songs

RAVEL: Ma mere l’Oye: 5 Pieces enfantines

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 8 in b, “Unfinished”

Jan 16:

VERDI: “Va, pensiero, sull;ali dorate” from Nabucco

XIAN: Yellow River Cantata

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 2 in D

Jan 23:

RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D

BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 6 in A

Jan 30:

SAINT-SAENS: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g

WU, LIU, WANG: Pipa Concerto: Little Sisters of the Grassland

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 3 in F