This Week from China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts showcases the best-in-class musicianship of the orchestra of Beijing’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and its affiliated programs in choral music, traditional Chinese forms, opera, and more. With a focus on presenting familiar Western masterworks alongside new and traditional Chinese composers, maestro LÜ Jia and the NCPA Orchestra are sure to delight casual listeners and classical aficionados alike.
Jan 2:
TAN: Erhu Concerto: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A
LIU: The Enchanting Night
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 in F
Jan 9:
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 8 in F
BAO: “Drizzle in the South”, from Chinese Sights and Songs
RAVEL: Ma mere l’Oye: 5 Pieces enfantines
SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 8 in b, “Unfinished”
Jan 16:
VERDI: “Va, pensiero, sull;ali dorate” from Nabucco
XIAN: Yellow River Cantata
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 2 in D
Jan 23:
RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G
SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D
BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 6 in A
Jan 30:
SAINT-SAENS: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g
WU, LIU, WANG: Pipa Concerto: Little Sisters of the Grassland
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 3 in F