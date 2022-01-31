Kaitlynne Underbrink talks about the upcoming juried art show “K through ENMU”

GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts, here on KENW, Your Public Radio Network. Today, my guest is Kaitlynne "Kit" Underbrink, a senior- and visual art major at ENMU. Thank you for joining me today, Kit.

UNDERBRINK: Thank you for inviting me.

GENTRY: Great, so I had the privilege of seeing your senior exhibition last semester at the 106 Gallery. Can you describe for our listeners your painting of Corgis in Bloom?

UNDERBRINK: Um? It's I've heard that it's described as comical art. I just wanted to try something different from just straight realism and- I had puppies, and I thought puppy flowers would be adorable.

GENTRY: And- and they were. That's one that- that I still have a photo of along with a lot of great other- other great artworks from your senior show. So, what are your plans after graduation?

UNDERBRINK: That is still up in the air right now, but I plan to move to Houston, Texas, to be closer to family. But right now, I'm still trying to figure everything out.

GENTRY: Great, and you'll be a visual art graduate with your Bachelor of Fine Arts here in May, and it's very exciting.

UNDERBRINK: Yes,

GENTRY: Alright, so ENMU has a special event coming up. What is your knowledge or experience with the juried art show K through ENMU?

UNDERBRINK: Say I've only entered a few times, but it's- it's really interesting. Because I've never heard of an art show that is so- has so many divisions. And so, I thought that was really interesting, and I think it's a good opportunity.

GENTRY: Right, so this is a juried competition for people at every- every grade. So, what are those divisions that Mr. Hahn has?

UNDERBRINK: The divisions are kindergarten through 4th grade; middle school through junior high; high school, all four years; and college freshmen through graduate students.

GENTRY: Alright. So basically, everybody who studies art is eligible, and so these are folks all over the area, right?

UNDERBRINK: Yes.

GENTRY: All the schools that can hear our voices are eligible. And this has been a really big show with wonderful entry numbers.

UNDERBRINK: Yes.

GENTRY: So, our listeners should alert all scholastic artists of the entry deadline, which is February 4th. What would you Kit tell a student who would like to enter the exhibition, but there may be a little shy.

UNDERBRINK: I would say it's always good to try. You don't have to be a professional artist if you like to draw; just enter. It's- it sounds like a lot of fun.

GENTRY: Right. And entry is free,

UNDERBRINK: Yes,

GENTRY: Right. The exhibition is free.

UNDERBRINK: Yes, it is.

GENTRY: Once it opens. And when is the exhibition going to be open to the public?

UNDERBRINK: It runs from February 28th through March 25th.

GENTRY: OK, great, but that entry deadline is the one we really want to think about.

UNDERBRINK: Yes,

GENTRY: And that is February 4th.

UNDERBRINK: Yes,

GENTRY: Right. OK, so how can folks learn more about K through ENMU and register?

UNDERBRINK: I say if you go to enmu.edu/KENMU.

GENTRY: Right? Yeah, enmu.edu/KENMU. And that's where folks have all the information on entering. And when they need to, if they're accepted to bring their artworks and everything. So, is there anything else that you would want to tell a young Artist who would like to follow in your path?

UNDERBRINK: Anything can be art. I would say it's just messing around with it. Just try it because I have so many young kids right now that they like to paint. But they say they don't do what you know. They don't do realism, and that's kind of puts them off, and it's sad. It's like just try.

GENTRY: Right and so in the exhibition is for 3-D, 2D. Right- sculpture and painting and drawing. Thank you, Kit Underbrink, for joining me on Great Arts at Eastern. Coordinated by Bryan Hahn, the 13th edition of K through ENMU is a juried art exhibition in celebration of National Youth Art Month, and that's in March. Register now at enmu.edu/KENMU. Learn more about this program at kenw.org. Thanks for listening on KENW, Your Public Radio Network.