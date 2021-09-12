-
CRISS: This is Southwest spotlight on the KENW Public Radio Network. With me now is Tim Roberts, Deputy Director of New Mexico Historic Sites, and Tim…
Don Criss talks with Jared Olive of the Roswell Fire Department about Fire Safety during the 4th of July Holiday.CRISS: This is Southwest Spotlight on the…
CRISS: This is Southwest Spotlight on the KENW Public Radio Network. With me now is Brian Smith, who is with the United States Department of Agriculture…
On Southwest Spotlight, Don's guest is Tom McFadden, who is an actor and an author, and he has some advice for those of us who are getting older that will…
Don Criss: This is Southwest spotlight on the KENW Public Radio Network. My guest today is Karl Terry, Director of the Roosevelt County Chamber of…
This week on Southwest Spotlight, Don Criss talks with Dr. Shaughnessy about the psychological effects of the Covid-19 Outbreak is having on children and…
This week on on Southwest Spotlight, Don Criss talks with Dr. Manuel Varela of ENMU’s Biology Department about Covid-19 and how viruses work.
Southwest Spotlight talks with Sam Cobb of Hobbs, New Mexico about the impact of Covid-19 on the areThis week on Southwest Spotlight, Don Criss talks with Sam Cobb of Hobbs, New Mexico about the economy of Hobbs and how it has been impacted by Covid-19…