ADG7: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

With one foot in the world of tradition and another in glitzy, upbeat pop, ADG7 (Ak Dan Gwang Chil) is a multi-award winning group inspired by Korea's sacred, shamanic ritual music (gut) and beloved folk songs (minyo) of Hwanghae Province in the northern reaches of the peninsula.

Performing from Hyehwa, Korea, their powerful performance presents the spiritual blessings and positive energy of traditional music in a thoroughly modern and often comical style. ADG7 was organized in 2015, the year Korea commemorated its 70th anniversary of national liberation, and first performed in-person at globalFEST in January 2020. --The globalFEST staff

SET LIST

"Hee Hee"

"Hello, Lonely"

"NOZA NOZA"

MUSICIANS

Kim Yak Dae: Daegeum

Lee Man Wol: Piri & Saenghwang

Grace Park: Ajaeng

Weon Meon Dong Maru: Gayageum

Chun Gung Dal: Percussion

Sunwoo Barabarabarabam: Percussion

Hong Ok: Vocals

Myeong Wol: Vocals

Yoo Wol: Vocals

CREDITS

Production: Jae Hyun Chun, Sang Hee Bae, Shawn Choi of SORI Artists

Audio recording and mixing: Sae Rom Jung

Assistant recording engineer: Sung Min Park

Director of photography: Inje Woo of Duzzel Duzzel Film

Cameras: Tae Jeong Kim, Jae Won Park, Sang Myeong Oh, Tony AnInje Woo

Assistant editor: Hyemin Hwang

Special thanks: Korea Arts Management Service, Kyungho Yoo, Korean Cultural Center in Washington DC (Director: Junghoon Kim; Project Manager: Hyemee Baik)

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

Tiny Desk Team

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mixing: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

globalFEST Artistic Team

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin

2022 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, Gabrielle Davenport

globalFEST Production Team

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film*

Video Producer: Karim Tabbaa

Special Thanks

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, JanArtsNYC, Valerie French (social media), Yuri Kwon of Pitch Perfect PR (publicity), Tamizdat (legal services) and Duane Morris (legal services)

*THE OFFICE performing arts + film consists of Rachel Chanoff, Laurie Cearley, Olli Chanoff, Erica Zielinski, Nadine Goellner, Lynn Koek, Noah Bashevkin, Catherine DeGennaro, Gabrielle Davenport, Chloe Golding, Kyla Gardner, Tess Peppis, Zion Jackson, Scout Eisenberg and Jose Alvarado

