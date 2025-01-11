Photos: Southern California residents return to devastation as two major wildfires rage on

Large part of Southern California are once again under wildfire risks as strong winds and dry conditions return through Wednesday.

At least 153,000 Angelenos have had to evacuate their homes and about 166,000 people were under evacuation warnings as of Saturday, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

More than 38,000 acres have been burned in total in the blazes and over 12,000 structures destroyed due to the wildfires, according to Cal Fire. A range of properties were destroyed, including homes, storefronts, sheds and cars. Local officials expect hundreds more ruined properties to be discovered in the coming days.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Saturday, Jan. 11: A plane drops pink fire retardant near the Brentwood neighborhood.

Ryan Kellman / NPR / NPR Friday, Jan. 10: Johnathon Vera with Arizona Pipeline Company works to extinguish a still burning gas line fire in Altadena.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Saturday, Jan. 11: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon.

Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Saturday, Jan. 11: Smoke lingers over destroyed homes in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Saturday, Jan. 11: Glendale Fire Department captain Chris Jernegan (left) and his wife Alison (middle) help Ella Venne search through the remains of her family's home that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP Saturday, Jan. 11: A firefighter monitors the advance of the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon.

Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images / Getty Images Saturday, Jan. 11: Media and civilians line a hillside in the Mountaingate development, above Mandeville Canyon, after the sun went down and fire air operations continue to work to extinguish flames from the Palisades Fire.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images Friday, Jan. 10: Rev. John Shaver (R) looks on while visiting the remains of Community United Methodist Church, where he is pastor.

Agustin Paullier / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Friday, Jan. 10: Smoke billows from the Palisades fire as seen near Fernwood, Topanga, a community in western Los Angeles County.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / Getty Images Sat., Jan. 11: A firefighting helicopter drops water on the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California.

Ethan Swope / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: A person helps up Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, center, as he meets with victims of the Eaton Fire.

Ryan Kellman / NPR / NPR Friday, Jan. 10: Firefighter works to extinguish a still smoldering fire in Altadena

Eric Thayer / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: Melted metal from a burned vehicle is seen on the ground of a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP Friday. Jan. 10: Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Friday, Jan. 10: This aerial photo shows homes and businesses reduced to smoldering rubble by the Palisades Fire.

Ryan Kellman / NPR / NPR Friday, Jan. 10: Destruction from the Eaton fire in Altadena.

Richard Vogel / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: Betty Comas, left, waits in line with her dog at an aid center for those affected by wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Apu Gomes / Getty Images / Getty Images Friday, Jan.10: Wildfire smoke and burned houses are seen from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

John Locher / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: Luke Dexter reacts as he sifts through the remains of his father's fire-ravaged beachfront property.

Chris Pizzello / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: A firefighter clears away smoking debris at the site of a structure on Lake Avenue in Altadena.