Worried that she might have cancer, a young woman is comforted by a kind stranger

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team. It features stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

In 2018, when Alexis Agnew was 24, she went to her doctor's office for a routine health screening. One of her tests revealed an irregularity and her doctor recommended she schedule a follow-up biopsy. Agnew was terrified she might have cancer. And because it was supposed to be a run-of-the-mill appointment, she hadn't brought anyone with her. She left the exam room in tears.

"I was oscillating between bawling and being numb and zombified and bawling and numb and zombified," Agnew remembered.

As she exited the building, she passed by the front desk. An office employee was there, eating her lunch, and noticed Agnew's distress.

"She stopped me and asked, 'What's the matter, baby? Are you OK?'" Alexis said.

Being acknowledged with such tenderness made Agnew cry even harder. Patiently, the woman listened to Agnew explain what had just happened.

"After I had finished talking, she asked me if I wanted a hug and I lost it. I just started crying [harder]. So she pulled me close and she held me as I cried and I cried and I cried."

Agnew doesn't know how long that embrace lasted. But the woman held her long enough for her sobs to subside. Then, they prayed together.

"And after we prayed, she shared with me that I was the same age as her granddaughter and she just hates seeing a young person so devastated, so broken up. But then she told me that she knew I'd be OK and I believe her. I believed her then [and] I believe her now."

Agnew never had to return to the hospital. Her biopsy came back clear. No cancer.

"But if I ever did have to return and if I ever saw that wonderful woman again, there [are] not enough words for how many ways I'd want to thank her. I could not thank her enough, but I would try anyway."

My Unsung Hero is also a podcast — new episodes are released every Tuesday. To share the story of your unsung hero with the Hidden Brain team, record a voice memo on your phone and send it to myunsunghero@hiddenbrain.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR