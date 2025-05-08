No new pope elected yet after black smoke pours out of Sistine Chapel's chimney

Updated May 8, 2025 at 4:09 AM MDT

VATICAN CITY — Black smoke streamed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday morning in Rome, signaling that the 133 cardinal electors have not come to a two-thirds agreement about who the next pontiff should be.

With Wednesday's opening ballot, that means the cardinals have voted three times without electing a new pope. They are scheduled to vote two more times on Thursday afternoon.

They will vote four times a day until a candidate for the papacy achieves a two-thirds majority, with a break for a day of prayer if no pope is elected after three days.

On Wednesday, the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church entered the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave, where they will select a new pope for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. Wednesday ended with black smoke streaming from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the cardinals had not chosen a new pontiff to succeed the late Pope Francis.

As the conclave began, St. Peter's Square was draped in sunlight, shimmering behind the dome of the basilica. People gathered in small groups to chat as they waited for the famed smoke to waft from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Some positioned themselves in the shade or sat on the ground.

The crowd was made up of people of all ages, and different languages. Clergy and laity, faithful and curious, novice and veteran attendees all packed into the world's tiniest country to be a part of the historical moment.

Even though onlookers expected black smoke on the first evening of the conclave, pilgrim Ceci Triska said there was a sense of "quiet anticipation" among the crowd. Triska came with a group of friends from Texas. She said she didn't have a favorite potential pope in mind, but instead was looking for higher guidance. "We've been praying for the Holy Spirit to take over. Whatever God's will, it's going to be great," Triska said.

Patrizia Silveri was born in Rome and said she hopes for an Italian pope. "The pope is like family for the Roman citizens," said Silveri. "And so we consider the pope as our business."

Mireia Mejias is a 20-year-old student from Spain who is studying in Italy. As a young Catholic, she said she is hoping the new pope will follow in Francis' legacy.

"I hope that the next pope is also a leader for non-Catholics. Because for me, Christ is universal and the church should be universal," said Mejias.

