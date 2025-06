Israel strikes Iran and braces for retaliation

Israel has carried out "dozens" of air strikes in Iran, an Israeli military official has confirmed in a briefing attended by NPR. The official said the Israeli air force was targeting the country's nuclear sites, accusing Tehran of running a secret program to build a nuclear bomb.

The official said the IDF is "ready to continue to act as required."

There were multiple reports from Tehran that loud explosions had been heard northeast of the Iranian capital. According to Iran's state media, all flights at Tehran's main airport, Imam Khomeini International have been suspended.

Sirens also sounded across Israel in the hours before dawn: an Israel military official told NPR the alarms were pre-emptive. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement declaring a "special state of emergency" across the country, and to expects missile and drone retaliation.

The news of the airstrikes sent global markets wobbling — oil prices jumped nearly five percent, while U.S. stock futures dipped.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that U.S. forces were not involved in the attack. "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," the statement said

The news came after President Trump warned last Friday that an attack on Iran could happen. "It looks like it's something that could very well happen. Look, it's very simple, not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Other than that, I want them to be successful. I want them to be tremendous. We'll help them be successful," said Trump, who had warned that it U.S talks with Iran failed to curb its nuclear program, a military option was on the table. His Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff had been due to meet Iranian negotiators in Oman on Sunday

