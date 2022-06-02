© 2022 KENW
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Photos: Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

By Nicole Werbeck,
Zach Thompson
Published June 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony.
Jonathan Brady
/
AP
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony.

Huge crowds converged on central London on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee.

At 96, the queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne — the most of any British royal, including her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

On Thursday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth appeared with family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color ceremony, and waved to enormous crowds of well-wishers.

Here are some scenes from the day.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

People pack the Mall as the British Royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London.
Aaron Chown / AP
/
AP
People pack the Mall as the British Royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London.
Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force fly in formation to form the number 70 over a Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Color parade, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force fly in formation to form the number 70 over a Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Color parade, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The 124 Gun Salute at Tower of London takes place as part of the Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color.
Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
The 124 Gun Salute at Tower of London takes place as part of the Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color.
Members of the British Army's Household Division take part in the Trooping the Color parade in London.
Matt Dunham / AP
/
AP
Members of the British Army's Household Division take part in the Trooping the Color parade in London.
The red arrows fly over the crowd as they wait for the royal family to appear on a Buckingham Palace balcony.
Richard Pohle / AP
/
AP
The red arrows fly over the crowd as they wait for the royal family to appear on a Buckingham Palace balcony.
Britain's Prince Charles (left), Prince William (center) and Princess Anne (second from right) leave Buckingham Palace on their way to the queen's birthday parade.
Jonathan Brady / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
/
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Prince Charles (left), Prince William (center) and Princess Anne (second from right) leave Buckingham Palace on their way to the queen's birthday parade.
Spectators line the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color ceremony.
Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Spectators line the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color ceremony.
The British Army's Household Division Foot Guards march during the queen's birthday parade.
Jeff Mitchell / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
/
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The British Army's Household Division Foot Guards march during the queen's birthday parade.
Unable to access the Mall and the Trooping of the Color ceremonial event that coincided with the queen's Platinum Jubilee, Londoners gather in Trafalgar Square.
Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images
/
In Pictures via Getty Images
Unable to access the Mall and the Trooping of the Color ceremonial event that coincided with the queen's Platinum Jubilee, Londoners gather in Trafalgar Square.
Here's a look at Prince Louis on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
/ PA Images via Getty Images
/
PA Images via Getty Images
Here's a look at Prince Louis on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade.
Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade.
People celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at a street party in Colombia Road, Tower Hamlets, in London.
Jenny Matthews / In Pictures via Getty Images
/
In Pictures via Getty Images
People celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at a street party in Colombia Road, Tower Hamlets, in London.
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in a shop window in Colchester, England.
Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in a shop window in Colchester, England.
The Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Countess of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, and Prince Edward seen at Buckingham Palace.
Aaron Chown / AP
/
AP
The Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Countess of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, and Prince Edward seen at Buckingham Palace.

NPR News
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
Zach Thompson