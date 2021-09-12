-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern from the Portales Campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here on…
-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here…
-
Great Arts at Eastern talks with Anne Beck, Director of the Portales Showcase: Talent of the EasternGENTRY: And now, Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales Campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here…
-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here…
-
Daniel Binelli performs a Suite by Argentine composor Astor Piazzolla for the instrument that’s the beating heart of tango, the bandoneón. Frank Dominguez…
-
Great Arts at Eastern talks with Richard Schwartz about the upcoming JazzFest and MasterClass sessioGENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales Campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here…
-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern from the Portales campus of eastern New Mexico University I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here on…
-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, coming to you from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of…
-
Great Arts at Eastern this week talks with Jason Paulk, Richard Schwartz, Maegan Stegemoeller, and IThis week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Jason Paulk, Richard Schwartz, Maegan Stegemoeller, and Iysha Melton of ENMU's Department of…
-
This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Gregory Gallagher, Assistant Professor of Voice at ENMU, about his upcoming Faculty recital on…