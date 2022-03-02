Emily Randolph talks about the upcoming Symphonic Band & Wind Symphony

GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I’m Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here on KENW, your Public Radio Network. Today my guest is Emily Randolph an education student at ENMU, thank you for joining me this morning.

RANDOLPH: Thank you for having me.

GENTRY: Or it’s actually this afternoon. But Emily ENMU’s music ensembles feature students in majors all across campus. You are an elementary and special education student. What draws you to the field of education?

RANDOLPH: Both my parents are educators, so it was this kind of something that I’ve always had, so I just really liked it.

GENTRY: And- and what do you enjoy most about participating in ENMU music?

RANDOLPH: There’s a great sense of community and music that’s been a part of my life, my literally my entire life, so it was just always there.

GENTRY: So, speaking of how long have you played tuba and euphonium?

RANDOLPH: Tuba, I’ve been playing for about a decade. And euphonium I just started playing last semester actually.

GENTRY: And the euphonium is a really great instrument for symphonic band,

RANDOLPH: Um hm.

GENTRY: Right. And so, was it that you went into euphonium because there was a need there or you just wanted to branch out?

RANDOLPH: Um, a little bit of both, mostly ‘cause there was a need and I just wanted to branch out a little bit and it was safe enough that it wasn't going to be too big of a difference.

GENTRY: Right ‘cause I guess they’re fairly cognate instruments.

RANDOLPH: Yes.

GENTRY: And you play Tuba in the marching band?

RANDOLPH: Yes.

GENTRY: How does it get you in shape when you have to haul around a Tu-? I guess a sousaphone during games?”

RANDOLPH: Yeah. Yeah, a lot of upper arm strength and core. It definitely gets tiring.

GENTRY: Well tell our listeners about Sunday’s concert by the Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony. Can you name your favorite selection?

RANDOLPH: My favorite selection is probably Joy Revisited by Frank Ticheli.

GENTRY: And so, does that have some good euphonium music in it?

RANDOLPH: Yeah, it has a good bit of parts for everyone. You know, it’s very syncopated and fun.

GENTRY: Oh, so the rhythms are- are attractive.

RANDOLPH: Yeah. Yeah. For the most part.

GENTRY: Fantastic. And so, who will conduct you and the symphonic band?

RANDOLPH: We’ve got Mr. Seifert. Dr Schuler, and our guest conductor, Dr Waybright.

GENTRY: Right, the concert features guest artist David Waybright, director of bands at the University of Florida. What have you learned about him?

RANDOLPH: Honestly, not much, Mr Seifert kind of keeping it under wraps for now, but I’m very excited to meet him.

GENTRY: And do you know which conductor is gonna do which parts of the concert?

RANDOLPH: Yes, I believe Dr. Waybright is going to conduct one of our pieces. I can’t remember which one. I believe it Song for Lindsey by Andrew Boysen. And then Doctor Schuler is going to do the Frank Ticheli piece. And I believe Mr. Seifert is doing the rest, but I’m not 100% sure on that.

GENTRY: Great. And so, you’re in the symphonic band.

RANDOLPH: Um Hum.

GENTRY: -and then we also have the Wind Symphony put together and so you’re going to do separate selections, right?

RANDOLPH: Yes.

GENTRY: Alright, very good. So you are a junior this year or maybe next year you’ll be a super senior. Do you look forward to student teaching next year?

RANDOLPH: Yeah, yeah. I’m really excited for it. I got to do a little bit of tutoring this semester, but I am very excited for student teaching.

GENTRY: Yes, I was going to ask you if you’ve had a chance to work with the young people. You know the children yet?

RANDOLPH: No, not yet.

GENTRY: But. But you said tutoring.

RANDOLPH: Yeah. We had to do tutoring for one of my classes. We haven’t been placed yet, but I am looking forward to it.

GENTRY: Oh, OK. So, you’re preparing to do some tutoring with the actual children.

RANDOLPH: Um hum.

GENTRY: And do you know what school that’s gonna be?

RANDOLPH: No, not yet.

GENTRY: OK. Well, that’s very exciting. And then after the concert, you have more music this semester.

RANDOLPH: Yeah, I believe we have another concert in May.

GENTRY: Right. And so the music program just rolls on, and it’s very exciting to get to hear some of our students. Not all of our music students are music majors. And it’s great to have you to talk about your work in education as well as in music.

RANDOLPH: Thank you.

GENTRY: Alright. Thank you. Emily Randolph, for joining me on Great Arts at Eastern this Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony perform on Sunday at three o’clock in Buchanan Hall at ENMU in Portales, New Mexico. You can also watch live on the Department of Music YouTube page. All the Great Arts at Eastern are found at enmu.edu/FineArtsEvents. Thanks for listening on KENW your Public Radio Network.