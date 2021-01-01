Desirée Markham

Desirée is Land of Enchantment born and raised and graduated with a Bachelor's in Communication with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism and a Master's in Mass Communication from ENMU. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a PhD in Media and Communication. Desirée first worked for KENW as a volunteer in 5th grade for the KENW Auction. In 8th grade, Desirée participated in the job shadow day and chose KENW because she wanted to be a news reporter. That day she introduced the weather and the show, "A Moment with Nature" during the student newscast and she has loved being on tv and radio ever since. She is a member of the United States Air Force Reserves and serves as an Intelligence Officer at Cannon Air Force Base in the 56th Special Operations Intelligence Squadron (SOIS). Desirée is excited to share the mission of KENW with the residents of New Mexico and West Texas, encourage new business partnerships, and to inspire, educate, and entertain KENW audience members. Being at KENW feels like home and she loves the atmosphere and her co-workers. She is a mother to two goats, six chickens, two ducks, one guinea, a cat named Fleur and two Irish Wolfhounds, Ailish and Skye. Her very special Irish Wolfhound, Hereford, has crossed the Rainbow Bridge.