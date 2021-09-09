Mito Habe-Evans (she/her) co-manages NPR's Video team and is responsible for the creative direction and sensibility of NPR videos. She leads the team in its pursuit of projects that are "smart with heart," from the comedic economics explainer series Planet Money Shorts to the short film Senior Spring, a national portrait of teens and guns. She developed NPR's signature documentary style with What Democracy Looks Like and One Nation Under The Sun.

She splits her time acting as Supervising Producer for various ongoing series and stepping into the field as Director/Producer/Editor on format-breaking enterprise projects. Some of her stranger productions have involved stitching together 223 takes of OK Go performing in a flatbed truck, filming a 350-person performance on the steps of the Brooklyn Public Library, wrangling 3 hedgehogs on a miniature apartment set, completing 4 scene and wardrobe changes around Bob Boilen in a single shot and stringing together 14 scenes into two continuous 30-second channel-flipping videos.

She created the series Front Row, developing NPR's style and technical capacity for multi-camera live concert video, highlights of which include T-Pain and Savages. She created the Field Recordings series, where she established a cinematic style for intimate performances in unusual locations. Highlights include Yo-Yo Ma goofing around in a Brooklyn prop house, Brody Dalle in an Indian restaurant full of Christmas lights, and Mac DeMarco floating in a rowboat. She brought this cinematic and intimate aesthetic to NPR's interviews with President Obama and Philip Glass, and to the Noteworthy series featuring Miguel and Dua Lipa.

She received her B.A. in Molecular & Cell Biology, Neurobiology at UC Berkeley and worked in a lab at Northwestern University before taking a professional turn and entering the photojournalism master's program at the University of Missouri. She lives in Brooklyn.