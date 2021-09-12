Creative Living Recipes

-
Yogurt, Berry & Granola Parfaits Serves 6For the Granola:1/4 cup apple juice concentrate, from frozen, thawed2 Tablespoon real maple syrup1 cup store…
Sarah Ryan is a registered dietitian nutritionist with DairyMax and she taped several segments that demonstrated how good dairy products are for you. I…
Chef Hillori Hansen taped two segments when she was in Portales. One was on Easy Ways to "Kick Up" Nutrition in your meals, and the other one was on…
K C Cornwell started G-Free Foodie and now works with several gluten-free companies to help market and provide delicious food products to those who are…
Karla Stockli (second photo) and Kris Caputo (top photo) came to Portales to tape lots of recipes featuring California figs. They also discussed how figs…
Charlene Patton is with the Home Baking Assn. in Topeka, KS and she demonstrated sculpting various types of breads and each one was made with the recipe…
ARTICHOKE RAVIOLI 1 recipe pasta dough, see below or package of Won Ton wrappers1 tablespoon olive oil1 cup artichoke hearts, diced (fresh, canned or…
LEMON ARTICHOKE & FENNEL SALAD WITH SHAVED PARMESAN2 cups artichoke hearts, thin sliced (fresh or canned)1 large fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly…
Great Guacamole The buttery rich flavor of avocados and the natural health benefits from eating them, make this recipe a “must” to have on hand. Full of…
Charred Salsa Roja 3 medium, ripe tomatoes1/4 medium white onion1 jalapeno2 garlic cloves1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice1 tablespoon fresh…