Jeff Gentry this week talks with Van Thang and his works in the Arts Exhibition N’deesdiin at the Runnels Gallery on the Eastern Campus.
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern. From the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I’m Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here…
This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Scott Golem about his upcoming exhibition: Circling the Horizon that is appearing at the…
This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Edwina Gower, a member of the Portales Creative Group and supporter of the Fine Arts at…
This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with members of the New Mexico’s Portales Creative Group. Crystal Pritchett is the leader of the…