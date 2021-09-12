-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern from the Portales Campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here on…
-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here…
-
Great Arts at Eastern talks with Anne Beck, Director of the Portales Showcase: Talent of the EasternGENTRY: And now, Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales Campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here…
-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern from the Portales campus of eastern New Mexico University I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here on…
-
GENTRY: And Now Great Arts at Eastern - coming to you from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, here on KENW: Your…
-
GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, coming to you from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of…
-
Great Art at Eastern talks w/ Miles Massicotte. ENMU's new faculty member in the Department of MusicGENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern from the Portales Campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry Dean of the College of Fine Arts, here on…
-
Great Arts at Eastern this week talks with Ronald Romm, Professor of Trumpet at the University of IlThis week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Ronald Romm, Professor of Trumpet at the University of Illinois. Ronald Romm leads the Romm…
-
This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Caleb Ramsell and Kristen Baca of Belen, New Mexico about their Theatre and Musical Educational…
-
This week on Great Art at Easter, Jeff Gentry gives an special preview of the upcoming events taking place on the Eastern New Mexico University…